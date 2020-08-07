The Ahantaman District Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) has as of June this year, registered a total of 682 clients.

Out of the figure, 255 are males and 427 females.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,684 renewal of NHIA cards was recorded within the same period, out of which, 112 are males and 1,572 are females.

This was disclosed by Madam Henrietta Mary Eyison, Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of the AWMA at the First Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the Assembly.

She said the total estimated active members as of June this year, is 12,116.

Touching on other health-related issues, she said her outfit inaugurated the Public Health Emergency Committee (PHEC) with all its sub-committees when the nation recorded COVID-19 cases

The sub-committees such as Health, Environment, Education, and Security then went into full action covering the entire One-Hundred and 23 communities within the Municipality.

Madam Eyison announced that under the auspices of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) and in collaboration with the Ministry for Special Initiatives, a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of an Accident Management Center at Apemanim was held on July 2, and is expected to be completed in six months.

She commended the members of the Committees and the sub-committees, the Health Directorate, Assembly Members for their contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Municipality.