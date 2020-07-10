The Ahanta West Constituency recorded 1,458 registrants made up of 582 male and 828 females at the end of the first phase of the Voter Registration Exercise.

The Electoral Commission was able to register 20 first time registrants who had attained 18 years, a total 28 people who attained age 19 were captured, while those who had attained 20 years and above were 1,410.

The number of persons that supported their registration with Ghana Cards was 1,217, the number of persons that supported their registration with Passport stood at five while those who registered through guarantors were 236.

Mr Randy Kofi Nlorlodi Sokpe, Municipal Officer of the Electoral Commission in an interview told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was very successful with the people complying with the requirements and protocols covering the registration exercise.

He mentioned that all the preventive protocols to stem the spread of COVID-19 were observed accordingly with people wearing nose masks at registration centres, usage of thermometer guns by EC officials, and provision of Veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, tissue papers and liquid soaps.

He disclosed that the machines being used have been configured to enable the political parties to keep track of the number of voters being registered each day at the various centres, hence, no political party had issues with the process.

He said though the exercise was generally successful, there were some few hitches like bad roads making it difficult to transport equipment to the centres, problems with the printers and machines, but with technical interventions, things normalised.

Mr Sokpe explained that the exercise was held in 16 clusters, made up of five registration centres each and expressed happiness with the turnout hoping that the second phase would be much better.

Advertisements