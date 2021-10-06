Ahanta West to see tremendous improvement in social infrastructure

Mr Anthony Nketsia Kofie, Ahanta West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed optimism that the Assembly will witness improvement in social infrastructure with the confirmation of Mr John Agyare as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He said areas such as health, education, road network, sanitation among others, which would help to transform the lives of the people would record improvement.

He therefore called on the people to continue to rally behind the District Assembly and the MCE to initiate and implement programmes and projects to speed up the development process.

The Chairman also appealed to them to honour their tax obligations and to be law abiding, to ensure the speedy development of the area.

Mr Kofie who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency called on the Assembly Members to throw their unflinching support to the MCE to continue with the good works to promote the socio-economic transformation of the area.

He stated that the constituency executives and all supporters of the party would support the MCE now that he was confirmed to spearhead the development agenda of the Government and for the good of the Municipality.

He urged the newly confirmed MCE, Mr Agyare to initiate self-help development projects to complement Government efforts to reduce poverty and appealed to him to ensure that educational facilities in the area were upgraded in his tenure as MCE.

Mr Kofie expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing Mr Agyare to serve in his second term in office as President and pledged to work hard to consolidate the gains so far.

He thanked the party’s rank and file particularly, party Executives and Elders at the Constituency, the Regional Minister and the chiefs and government appointees.