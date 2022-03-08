Ahenkorah Calls For Rigid Enforcement Of Road Traffic Regulations

Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, has called for strict enforcement of the road traffic regulations to stop the indiscipline and recklessness on the country’s roads.

He said road safety education must be combined with strong enforcement of the law to restore some sanity and to make the roads safe for everybody.

He was speaking at a forum on road safety held by the Tema Office of the Ghana News Agency.

Mr. Ahenkorah, who was a former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry has underlined the need for collaboration between the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and MPs to strengthen the road safety education.

“MP’s have always been leaders in the communities and people do listen to us, hence the NRSA has to empower MPs as Road Safety Ambassadors to incorporate road safety messages in our regular engagement with the people.”

He called for drivers to heed the safety education and he said the careless disregard for the road markings and road signs must not continue.

Mr. Ahenkorah noted that many of the road crashes were avoidable and must therefore end.