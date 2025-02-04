Ahiafor Blames Minority Leader’s “Frustration” for Parliamentary Chaos

Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, has attributed the recent combative behavior of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to lingering frustration over the opposition’s performance in Ghana’s December 7 general elections.

In a televised interview with TV3 on February 3, Ahiafor accused Afenyo-Markin of displaying an “overbearing attitude” rooted in the Minority’s unexpected electoral setbacks, which reduced their parliamentary numbers.

“The Minority is still bleeding from the election wound. Their current conduct reflects the shock of defeat,” Ahiafor asserted, claiming Afenyo-Markin’s outbursts during committee deliberations stem from unresolved political grievances. His remarks follow a tumultuous session on January 30, where tensions between the Majority and Minority factions erupted into physical altercations, prompting Speaker Alban Bagbin to suspend four Minority MPs—Rockson Dafeamekpor, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Hassan Tampuli, and Frank Annor Dompreh.

The chaos unfolded after Minority members demanded an adjournment of a late-night vetting session, citing exhaustion following hours of work. The Majority, however, insisted on proceeding, leading to heated exchanges that devolved into shoving matches and damaged property, including microphones and furniture. The Minority has since condemned the suspensions as “unlawful” and accused the committee’s Clerk of partisan bias, calling for her removal. Ahiafor rejected these demands, defending the Clerk’s neutrality and offering a public apology for the committee’s conduct.

Political analysts suggest the clash underscores deeper fissures in Ghana’s hung Parliament, where the Minority’s reduced numbers have left them reliant on procedural brinkmanship to counter the Majority’s dominance. Critics, however, argue that such confrontations risk eroding public trust in legislative decorum, particularly as the suspended MPs face scrutiny over their roles in the melee.

The incident has sparked debate over the balance between rigorous oversight and parliamentary civility. While the Majority maintains that delays in vetting nominees could stall governance, the Minority insists their push for adjournment was a legitimate protest against overreach. Meanwhile, Ahiafor’s framing of the conflict as a symptom of post-election frustration has drawn mixed reactions, with opposition supporters dismissing it as a diversion from substantive accountability issues.

As Ghana’s Parliament grapples with these tensions, the episode highlights the challenges of navigating a sharply divided legislature. With both sides entrenched in their positions, the path to consensus remains uncertain, leaving citizens to question whether cooperation or continued conflict will define the nation’s democratic processes moving forward.