Ahiafor Demands Apology from Minority Leader Over “Partisan” Clerk Allegations

Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, has called on Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to publicly apologize to the committee’s Clerk, Gifty Jiagge-Gobah, following accusations of bias leveled against her.

Ahiafor’s demand comes amid escalating tensions in the committee, which recently saw four Minority MPs suspended after chaotic clashes during a vetting session.

In a heated interview with TV3 on February 3, Ahiafor condemned Afenyo-Markin’s claims that Jiagge-Gobah is a “typical NDC member” and vowed to push for her removal. The Chairman dismissed the allegations as baseless and damaging, insisting the Clerk has maintained neutrality while sacrificing tirelessly for the committee’s work. “Her dedication is unquestionable. To denigrate her publicly is unbecoming of a lawmaker,” Ahiafor stated. “He must apologize. If they refuse to work with her, they refuse to work with the committee altogether. Her removal will happen over my dead body.”

The Minority Leader’s outbursts followed a tumultuous January 30 session, where Minority MPs protested the continuation of late-night vetting, citing exhaustion after a full day of work. The Majority, however, pressed ahead, triggering a physical altercation that resulted in damaged equipment and furniture. Speaker Alban Bagbin later suspended four Minority members—Rockson Dafeamekpor, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Hassan Tampuli, and Frank Annor Dompreh—for their roles in the chaos. The Minority has since rejected the suspensions as “unlawful,” further accusing Jiagge-Gobah of partisan conduct.

Ahiafor, however, attributed the Minority’s combative stance to lingering frustration over their performance in the December 7 elections, which left them with fewer parliamentary seats than anticipated. “They’re still bleeding from that defeat,” he said, suggesting Afenyo-Markin’s “overbearing attitude” stems from electoral disillusionment. “This frustration is spilling into their work, but it cannot justify attacking a public servant doing her duty.”

The Chairman also apologized to Jiagge-Gobah on behalf of the committee, praising her professionalism amid the turmoil. “She deserves respect, not unfounded accusations. I urge the public to stand by her,” he added.

The fallout has intensified scrutiny of Ghana’s hung Parliament, where narrow margins have turned routine processes into battlegrounds. Critics argue the Minority’s reduced numbers have pushed them toward procedural brinkmanship, while the Majority’s insistence on extended sessions raises questions about fairness and fatigue. Political analysts warn that such clashes risk eroding public trust in legislative decorum, particularly as the suspended MPs face backlash.

Meanwhile, the Clerk’s alleged partisanship remains a flashpoint. The Minority’s demand for her removal has been met with defiance from Ahiafor, who reiterated his support for Jiagge-Gobah. “Her role is administrative, not political. To politicize her position undermines the committee’s integrity,” he asserted.

As tensions simmer, the incident underscores the fragile state of Ghana’s parliamentary discourse. With both sides entrenched in their positions, the path to reconciliation appears distant. For now, Ahiafor’s call for an apology hangs in the balance, leaving Ghanaians to ponder whether accountability or entrenched rivalry will dictate the legislature’s next moves.