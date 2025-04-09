Ahiagbah Questions Internal Control Within NDC, Citing Disconnect with Mahama

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has suggested that certain elements within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may be acting independently of former President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews, Ahiagbah stated that there appears to be a notable divergence between Mahama’s personal disposition and the conduct of the broader NDC establishment. “The demeanor and personality of President John Dramani Mahama are clearly at variance with the behaviour of his government,” he said.

Ahiagbah went on to express concern that some individuals within the NDC may be operating without oversight, implying that their actions may not align with the leadership’s intentions.

“I am not sure where this is coming from. Somehow, I have a feeling—and I stand to be corrected—that there are some hawks in the NDC administration or in the NDC party who are bent on just doing bad stuff, and the President cannot control them,” he added.

His comments come amid ongoing public debate over the internal dynamics of Ghana’s major political parties, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. The assertion raises questions about cohesion within party leadership and the extent to which party heads can assert authority over the actions of influential members.