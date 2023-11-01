Ahkan rebrands to Kwaysi, releases ‘Never Broke Again’ featuring DJ Shiwaawa

After 20 years in the game, Ghanaian musician and member of multiple award-winning music duo Ruff and Smooth, Ahkan, has changed his stage name to Kwaysi.

The scenario isn’t any different in the music industry. In the late 90’s a young Ahkan set out to pursue a music career and it is arguably the best decision of his life. The last two decades were filled with several achievements and milestones. Ahkan(Ruff & Smooth) is thrilled to unveil a fresh and exciting chapter in his career. He is embarking on a significant rebranding journey and will now perform and release music under his new stage name Kwaysi. This transformative step in Kwaysi’s career reflects his artistic growth and evolving identity as a musician. While his previous stage name has been cherished by fans, Kwaysi represents a new creative direction and the next level of his musical journey.

As part of the rebranding, Kwaysi released a new single, “Never Broke Again,” on 20th October. The song provides a glimpse into the exciting direction he’s taking with his music. Kwaysi is also planning an array of captivating visual content and live performances in the coming months, promising an unforgettable experience for his audience.

In a world where financial stress and uncertainty can be overwhelming, “Never Going Broke Again” serves as an anthem of hope, inspiring listeners to take control of their financial future. The song features “Africa’s Very Own” DJ Shiwawa and addresses the struggles many face when managing their finances and the desire to achieve lasting financial stability.

Kwaysi, a talented musician known for his impeccable songwriting skill set, delivers a captivating performance on this track. His passion for helping people build a more secure financial future shines through in the song’s lyrics and emotive delivery.

“Never Going Broke Again” is not just a song; it’s a call to action. It encourages individuals from all walks of life to take charge of their financial well-being, invest wisely, and set financial goals for the future.

Kwaysi promises an unprecedented experience as he plans to release various versions of this sizzling single in multiple genres.