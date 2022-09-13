Ahmadiyya Muslim Community commiserates with Royal Family

The World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has described the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as a great loss for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

He said Ahmadi Muslims would remain forever grateful for how the Queen served her people with immense dignity, grace, and unwavering dedication throughout her long reign.

A statement issued in Accra expressed the Community’s most sincere condolences to King Charles III, members of the Royal family and to the nation.

“May God Almighty grant them all the patience and strength to deal with this tremendous loss,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952 until her death in 2022.

She was Queen regnant of 32 sovereign States during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death.

Queen Elizabeth II became Queen on February 6, 1952, and was crowned on June 2, 1953.

She was the mother of Prince Charles, heir to the throne, Princes William and Harry.

As the longest-serving monarch in British history, she tried to make her reign more modern and sensitive to a changing public while maintaining traditions associated with the crown.

Queen Elizabeth ll died on September 8, 2022, at age 96.

She was born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926, in London, to Prince Albert, Duke of York (later known as King George Vl), and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.