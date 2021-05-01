The Cape Coast Circuit of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in the Abura Zone of the Central Region has donated assorted items to inmates of Ankaful Maximum Prisons.

The items, which were acquired mainly through contributions of members, included a bag of gari, sugar, rice, boxes of soap and detergents, assorted soft drinks, toilet rolls, bags of sachet water and many others running into hundreds of Ghana Cedis.

Alhaji Alhassan Kofi Ansu, Cape Coast Circuit Missionary who presented the items, said the donation formed part of the Mission’s social responsibility to help the less privileged in the society.

He said it was also to show love and compassion to the inmates and make them feel not neglected but part of the society.

He said arms giving was one of the pillars of Islam and it increased especially during the period of Ramadan and indicated that it had been the practice of the Ahmadiyya Community to support the less privileged.

“Gestures like this will continue. We will continue to pray for the officers here as well as the inmates and hope that they come out reformed,” he said while stressing that the prison is a place anyone could go.

Alhaji Ansu encouraged other religious institutions and individuals to support prisoners as they were more vulnerable.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Edward Eshun, the second in command of the Prison who received the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed profound gratitude to the Ahmadis for the support and kind gesture.

“We are overwhelmed with your support and donation especially in this period of COVID where a lot of people are having challenges in their businesses,” he said.

“People have a lot but they do not care, but in your widow’s mite, you have supported your brothers who unfortunately found themselves here, some of whom are also Muslims and fastening. Allah bless you so much,” he added.

DDP Eshun assured that the Service would distribute the items to the beneficiaries.

He expressed worry about the increasing number of youth at the prisons and advised parents and guardians to take good care of their wards and ensure that they did not indulge in acts that would send them to prison.