Prisons Donation

The Cape Coast Circuit of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in the Abura Zone of the Central Region has donated assorted items to inmates of Ankaful Maximum Prisons.

The items, which were acquired mainly through contributions of members, included a bag of gari, sugar, rice, boxes of soap and detergents, assorted soft drinks, toilet rolls, bags of sachet water and many others running into hundreds of Ghana Cedis.

Alhaji Alhassan Kofi Ansu, Cape Coast Circuit Missionary who presented the items, said the donation formed part of the Mission’s social responsibility to help the less privileged in the society.

He said it was also to show love and compassion to the inmates and make them feel not neglected but part of the society.

He said arms giving was one of the pillars of Islam and it increased especially during the period of Ramadan and indicated that it had been the practice of the Ahmadiyya Community to support the less privileged.

“Gestures like this will continue. We will continue to pray for the officers here as well as the inmates and hope that they come out reformed,” he said while stressing that the prison is a place anyone could go.

Alhaji Ansu encouraged other religious institutions and individuals to support prisoners as they were more vulnerable.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Edward Eshun, the second in command of the Prison who received the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed profound gratitude to the Ahmadis for the support and kind gesture.

“We are overwhelmed with your support and donation especially in this period of COVID where a lot of people are having challenges in their businesses,” he said.

“People have a lot but they do not care, but in your widow’s mite, you have supported your brothers who unfortunately found themselves here, some of whom are also Muslims and fastening. Allah bless you so much,” he added.

DDP Eshun assured that the Service would distribute the items to the beneficiaries.

He expressed worry about the increasing number of youth at the prisons and advised parents and guardians to take good care of their wards and ensure that they did not indulge in acts that would send them to prison.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMay Day: TEWU calls on government to implement reviewed conditions of service
Next articleAMA pulls down illegal structures at Rawlings Park
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here