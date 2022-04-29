Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana donates to two institutions in Winneba

The Gomoa Mangoase Zonal Mission of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana has donated assorted items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis to institutions in the Effutu Municipality.

The beneficiary institutions are Winneba Reform Prisons and the Paediatric General Ward at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital also in Winneba.

The items including bags of gari, rice, sugar, gallons of cooking oil, bags of sachet water, used clothing, soft drinks toiletries, soap, diapers, toilet rolls, children’s dresses and disinfectants were purchased through the contributions of the Women and Male wings of the mission.

It was supported by Humanity First, a non-governmental organisation which operates in the Ahmadiyya Muslim community globally.

Maulvi Abu Basher Donkor, Gomoa Zonal Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, supported by Mrs Nusrat Nyame, the Zonal Lajin (Women Wing) and Abdul Hammed Amponsah, Zonal Quid (Male Wing), made the presentation at separate ceremonies held at the premises of the beneficiary institutions.

According to Maulvi Donkor, the items donated formed part of the mission’s social responsibility to the less privileged, to show love and empathy to the inmates to make them feel part of the society.

He stated that the mission annually, selects a particular institution to support, particularly during Ramadan, adding that alms giving was one of the pillars of Islam called Zaka which emphasised the need for them to support the less privileged in the society while praying for Allah’s continuous blessing.

He gave assurance that the gesture would not be a day’s wonder but, they would be done periodically to help cater for the inmates under their care.

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP), Peter Afari Minta, who received the items including bags of rice and assorted commodities, thanked the donors for the kind gesture and assured that the items donated would be used for the purpose they were meant for.

Ms Joyce Mawuena Appaw of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Dr Oheneba Adjei, Medical officer of the Paediatric Ward, on behalf of Management of the Hospital, expressed gratitude to the Mission for the support and hoped they will periodically extend a helping hand to the Hospital towards quality health care delivery.

Prayers were said for mothers and children on admission to the Children’s ward, various Units, Nurses, Doctors, and Officers of the Hospital and for Officers of the Prison Service and the inmates under their care.

Among personalities at the ceremonies were Mr Nazir Ahmad Keelson, an elder of the Zone and Mr Rafiq Adam Ansoh, Welfare Officer.