Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Women’s Association launches centenary celebration

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Women’s Association (Lajna Ima’illah) has launched a year-long celebration to commemorate its global centenary with a call on mothers to instill the love and fear of God in children.

“We have a duty as mothers to instill the love and fear of God in our people. Our active involvement in guiding the hearts and minds of our citizenry is now,” Hajia Anisa Nasirdeen Iddrisu, President, National Sadr of Lajna Ima’illah Ghana, said.

The centenary is on the theme: “Building Resilience in Self Reformation: A Path to Peace and Sustainable Development”.

The year-long programme includes activities such as a visit to tree-planting sites, clean-up campaigns, and donations to hospitals, orphanages, street children, and the poor.

It will also have spiritual rejuvenation exercises like seminars, conferences, symposiums, and outreach programmes to share Islam’s message of peace, peaceful co-existence, and how to build resilience in the difficult times.

She advised members to take advantage of technology, build themselves, and ensure that their children enhanced their talents.

Hajia Zuweira Lariba Abudu, Minister Designate, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in a speech read on her behalf, commended the Ahmadiyya Mission for its role in national development.

She said the role of women in society had translated into having a resilient country urging them to continue to be agents of peace.

Hajia Lariba urged women to always guard their tongues in building a resilient home because harsh words often led to the disintegration of families and society.

The launch was graced by the Maulvi Muhammed Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary-in-Charge, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Madam Sakeena Bonsu, Founder & National Director, Evergreen Club, Fatima Abubakar, the Deputy Minister of Information, and the Paramount Queen-mother of Osu Traditional Area.