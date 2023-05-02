Ahmadiyya Muslim Women donates to street children

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Wing (Lajna Imaillah) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission has donated items worth over GHS10,000 to street children at Chance for Children.

Chance for Children is an organization dedicated to providing safe spaces for the welfare of street children in the country.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra said the assorted food items and drinks were donated to mark the end of the month of Ramadan, the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration, and as part of its ongoing its Centenary celebrations.

Dr Fatima Eshun, the First Vice President of Lajna Imaillah, doing the presentation on behalf of the National President of the Association, said Islam makes it incumbent on Muslims to share what they have with the needy, quoting chapter two verse 216 of the Holy Quran.

She said Muslims, could not please Allah if they do not spend on the needy as required of them by Allah.

To this end, Dr Eshun said members of Lajna Imaillah had been donating to various orphanage homes, and hospitals, among others, and hoped that there would be no child on the street and that all children were well taken care of by their families.

Hajia Mariam Osman, the National Welfare Secretary of the organization, said the organization was also noted for its benevolent activities through Humanity First, an NGO within the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community that supports various people and communities with various needs.

She said the organization believed in love for all and hatred for none and so extends its help to everyone in need.

Members of the delegation also interacted with the street children and shared some pieces of advice with them.

They were encouraged to be God-fearing and obey their guardians, be disciplined, love one another, do away with all forms of vices, be humble and respectful, and learn hard so that they can become good citizens in the future.

Mr Zakari Alhassan, the Senior Social Worker of Chance for Children, expressed his gratitude to Lajna Imaillah saying that, this was the first time a Muslim organization had extended a hand to them.

He, however, called for more support to enable them to continue to provide care for the children, whom they eventually unite with their families.

Chance for Children was established in 1999 by Amon Kortey and was later joined by Daniella Sodjah, a Swiss, to take care of street children.

The place currently has 65 children, a walk-in center where the street children go to have their bath and get a warm meal, and some education, and training is also provided for them.

Dr Eshun commended their efforts adding that they were doing what all believers were supposed to do.

She prayed that the Almighty Allah continue to open more doors for them to support street children.