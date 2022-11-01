Ahmadiyya Muslim Women support children, vulnerable to mark Centenary Celebration

The Women’s Association of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana has donated items to the children’s wards of hospitals and orphanages at 27 locations across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The national donation exercise, which formed part of the group’s upcoming centenary celebration, commenced from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Children’s Ward.

The Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Bibiani, Obuasi, and Ajumako Government hospitals, Ansapatu Orphanage-Abura, and Community Health Center-Walelwale are some of the institutions that received donations.

The items presented included toiletries, drinks, bedding, cleaning materials, diapers, wipes, and water.

A statement copied to the Ghana News in Accra on Monday said the Association would launch its Centenary celebration in Ghana on November 13, 2022, on the theme: “Building Resilience in Self Reformation: A Path to Peace and Sustainable Development.”

The year-long programme include activities such as a visit to “tree-planting sites”, clean-up campaigns, and donations to hospitals, orphanages, street children, and the poor.

It would also have spiritual rejuvenation exercises like seminars, conferences, symposiums, and outreach programmes to share Islam’s message of peace, peaceful co-existence, and how to build resilience in these difficult times.

Hajia Anisa Nasirdeen Iddrissu, President, National Sadr of Lajna Ima’illah Ghana, said the donations were the Association’s contribution to ease the pain and challenges of the sick and vulnerable.

She prayed for speedy recovery for the children and strength for the staff to carry out their duties.

Madam Ethel Lumur, who received the items on behalf of the Children’s Ward, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, expressed gratitude to the Association for the generosity and promised judicious use of the items.

The Women’s Association of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was established on December 25, 1922, to foster unity, promote spiritual and moral education, and advance the welfare of women and children across the world.

Lajna Ima’illah is established in over 200 countries with its headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Each country would execute a series of activities over the year for the celebration.