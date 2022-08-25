Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation to hold 41st Annual National Rally

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation, Ghana, will hold its 41st Annual National Rally in Accra to help promote a sense of nationalism, discipline, and development.

The rally which was scheduled to take place in Accra, would begin August 25 and to 27.
The rally, seen as a spiritual revival and moral regeneration of the youth was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day event would witness key presentations on several topics.
Key presenters like Umar Gyasi Agyemang, National Coordinator, would present on the topic: “The Review of Religions; a Panacea for Moral Regeneration.”

During a virtual launch and a press conference of the event, the organisers said the presentations would help uplift the audience spiritually.

The Organisation in collaboration with Humanity First Ghana would organise a National Blood Drive 2022, with St Gregory Hospital at Kasoa, Mercy Catholic Hospital in Mankessim, the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital and the National Blood Bank at Korle-Bu as the participating hospital.

An estimated 3500 participants would be attending and be expected to donate blood voluntarily.
Mr Nasir Ahmed Bonsi, Head of the Youth Organisation said: “Apart from the family re-bonding that members of the community experience, their academic and sports prowess would be put to test through a series of competitions.”
Various awards would be presented to deserving members who emerge winners including officers who distinguished themselves well in the discharge of their duties in the past year.

