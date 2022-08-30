Ahmadiyya Youth urged to live by the tenets of the Holy Quran

Leaders of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation, Ghana, have urged their members to be disciplined at all times and avoid the quest for materialism to overcome evil acts.

The leaders who spoke at the 41st Annual National Ijtema’a (Rally) of the Organisation, said the moral decadence in society had become pervasive, thus, threatening the survival of society.

The rally was a three-day event held at Bustan-e-Ahmad, Agbogba, Accra, from August 25 to 27, under the Chairmanship of Alhajj Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer and Missionary-In-Charge, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana.

The spiritual retreat sought to promote a sense of nationalism, discipline and development amongst the youth on the theme: “A Spiritual Revival and Moral Regeneration of the Youth.”

Mr Nasir Ahmed Bonsu, Head, Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation, Ghana, said there was doubt that humanity had lost hope in religion considering the acts of immorality engulfing society which had been premised on human rights, modernity and technology.

He said: There’s no doubt that the learned among the Muslim Ummah today are now architects of terrorism…celebrities who are dressed almost half naked and the mounting of billboard in this country in attempt to promote and liberalise same sex partnership.”

He urged the youth to lead the way by exemplary leadership in their fields of endeavour as demanded by the teachings of the Holy Quran.

The three-day event had sports and academic competitions, where some members were awarded certificates after emerging winners.

There were about 3000 participants coming from across Ghana.