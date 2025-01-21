Ahmed Ibrahim Advocates for Non-Partisan MMDCE Elections in Ghana

The Minister-Designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has called for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), emphasizing that the current political climate presents the perfect opportunity to implement this long-awaited reform.

The proposal for electing MMDCEs has been a subject of ongoing debate in Ghana for years, with proponents arguing that it would lead to greater accountability and a more robust local democracy. However, disagreements over whether these elections should be partisan or non-partisan have slowed progress.

During his vetting before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on January 21, 2025, Ibrahim voiced his support for electing MMDCEs but underscored the importance of doing so on a non-partisan basis. He stressed that a non-partisan approach would foster local governance and promote fair development throughout the country.

“I do agree that MMDCEs must be elected. But I disagree that it must be done on a partisan basis,” Ibrahim explained. “That is the bone of contention between the two sides of the House. We proposed that MMDCEs be elected on a non-partisan basis, while the other side advocated for a partisan approach.”

Ibrahim also noted that recent parliamentary elections have highlighted widespread public support for the non-partisan model, pointing out the imbalance in the number of seats held by the two main political parties. “We have 184 members in our caucus, and you have 88. It means Ghanaians overwhelmingly agree with electing MMDCEs on a non-partisan basis,” he said.

With his remarks, Ibrahim demonstrated his belief that the timing is right for this reform, which he believes could greatly improve local governance and foster greater democratic engagement at the grassroots level. As Ghana continues to grapple with the challenge of enhancing its local political structures, the discussion over MMDCE elections remains a pivotal issue in the nation’s democratic evolution.