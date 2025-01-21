Ahmed Ibrahim Assures Commitment to Strengthening Local Governance in Ghana

Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Banda and the Local Government Minister-designate, has pledged to tackle key challenges facing the local governance system in Ghana.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 21, 2025, Ibrahim emphasized his dedication to empowering local assemblies and ensuring accountability to drive grassroots development.

During his vetting, Ibrahim highlighted the importance of providing district assemblies with the necessary resources and capacity to effectively fulfill their roles. “Local governance is at the heart of our democracy, and we must ensure that every district has the tools it needs to thrive,” he remarked.

One of the major issues raised by the nominee was the delayed disbursement of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), which he identified as a significant obstacle to local development. Ibrahim stressed the need for urgent measures to ensure timely release of funds, allowing local assemblies to address community needs without unnecessary delays.

Addressing concerns within the education sector, Ibrahim recognized the challenges faced by students and teachers, particularly in underserved areas. He committed to working alongside the Ministry of Education to align local governance policies with national education priorities to improve access to quality learning facilities.

Ibrahim also spoke on the critical issue of law enforcement and the role of local authorities in maintaining peace and security. He underscored the importance of equipping local law enforcement agencies to address issues within their jurisdictions, fostering trust between communities and the government. “Strong local governance is not just about administration; it is about improving lives and building trust,” he said.

In closing, Ibrahim reaffirmed his readiness to lead reforms in the local government sector, promising efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity. He urged the committee to support his nomination, expressing his commitment to transforming local governance in Ghana.