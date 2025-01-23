Ahmed Suale Murder: GJA gives authorities March 2025 ultimatum for update

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has given authorities an ultimatum to provide a concrete update on the investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale by the end of March 2025.

The GJA’s President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the lack of progress on the case, which has remained unresolved for six years.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Dwumfour made it clear that if no satisfactory action is taken by the March deadline, the GJA would take the matter to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court of Justice. He condemned the failure to arrest suspects, pointing out the police’s inadequate response to the investigation.

Adding to the concerns, Dwumfour referenced a shocking disclosure made by former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame in February 2024, stating that his office had not received a case docket from the police suitable for prosecution — five years after Suale’s murder.

Recent claims from MP Kwame Asare-Obeng (A-Plus) further intensified public scrutiny. A-Plus revealed that he had provided the police with information on possible suspects and warned that if no progress was made, he would publicly name them.

The GJA is also pushing for justice in the case of journalist Latif Iddrisu, who was severely assaulted by police officers in 2018. The police have yet to make any progress on the case, with authorities claiming that the CCTV footage from the incident was faulty.

Dwumfour has called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney-General, and President John Dramani Mahama to take a strong interest in the cases. The GJA’s fight for justice has garnered support from the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), with FAJ President Omar Faruk Osman stressing that the Federation will not hesitate to bring the matter to international courts if the police fail to act.

The GJA’s General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, confirmed that the association has already sought legal advice, prepared to escalate both cases to the ECOWAS Court if needed. This growing frustration has sparked widespread concern among journalists and advocates for press freedom, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability and justice in these critical cases.