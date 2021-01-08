Burkina Faso striker, Ahmed ‘Simba’ Toure has expressed his delight after returning to Ghana to sign for Medeama SC.

The former Asante Kotoko forward was announced as a new signing of the Tarkwa-based club on Tuesday to provide a squad boost for the team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to the media team of the club, Ahmed Toure says he is excited to have sealed his move to Medeama SC to continue his career.

“I am extremely happy to return to a place I call home – Ghana again and I look forward to my time in Tarkwa,” the striker said as quoted on the website of the club.

According to Ahmed Toure, he has seen how the Medeama SC brand is fast growing and wants to play a part to help the club achieve success in the foregoing.

“Medeama is fast-growing brand and I have been impressed with the project they are embarking on.

“I want to be part of history and so will contribute m quota to the success of the team,” the player who has returned to Medeama SC for a second stint added.

Before returning to Ghana, Ahmed Toure played for clubs including ASEC Mimosas and AS Vita Club.