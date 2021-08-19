Ahunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI honoured for transformational leadership

Ahunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Omanhene of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, has called on stakeholders in the grooming of children to invest more in their education and shirk things which will not bring development to them.

He stated that education was the pillar of growth and development and as children were future leaders, their well-being should be paramount.

“Children must be supported to acquire the requisite skills and knowledge to continue from where the aged will leave for them,” he indicated.

Ahunabobrim Prah Agyensaim made the call at a ceremony to celebrate Akwasidae festival of the chiefs and people of Owirenkyi Traditional Area at Assin Kushea, where Addison International Centre for Emotional intelligence (AIECT), and its partners honoured him with a citation for his transformational leadership and also the most outstanding traditional ruler of the 21st century.

The citation read among others; “ You are a true leader at a time in the history of Ghana, where there is a struggle to define who is a leader, your leadership confirms what John C Maxwell said; A leader is the one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.

“Your leadership is an enviable model for the next generation and a guiding light, you have further given hope to the country’s traditional leadership and again at a time we felt that all is lost with many people questioning the relevance of our cherished traditional values, norms, morals, and aspiration.

“Your vision, love, persistent, optimism, empathy and your good works for your people will inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more.

“Your love and respect for the environment and cleanliness has made your kingdom the neatest kingdom in the country,” the citation added.

Ahunabobriam Prah Agyensaim VI, was also given a certificate for his dedicated and distinguished leadership, making him the third to receive the prestigious award from the Group.

Presenting the Certificates Mr. James Kwesi Addison, Chief Executive Officer and the founder of AIECI, announced that the

Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, was the first recipient of the award for his distinguished contributions towards the peace and tranquillity of the country

The second was, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs who is also the paramount chief of Breman Traditional Area, for his dedicated and distinguished leadership.

AIECI was founded in 2016 with a centre in Accra and is solely dedicated to building emotional intelligence and have since trained over 500 people, including personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication and the National Vocational Training Institute.

It runs a certificate programme in emotional intelligence in collaboration with the Presbyterian University College, Ghana, and hosts the annual Emotional Intelligence Africa summit, which brings together experts to share and advance the importance of emotional intelligence on the continent and beyond.

Mr. Addison further appealed to the paramount Chief to release land to them to build an additional centre in the area to train more people.