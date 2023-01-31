Ahwerease Darman Football Club wins special gala competition

Ahwerease Darman Football Club on Saturday beat Adoagyiri Densuso Football Club 2-1 to win a special gala competition at Ahwerease Darman Dompreh Stadium in the Eastern Region.

Rubben Segbe and Balack Sasu scored for Ahwerease Darman, while Paa Kwesi scored the lone goal for Adoagyiri Densuso.

Captain Isaac Bello of Ahwerease Darman, who received the trophy on behalf of the team expressed gratitude to Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and the sponsor of the competition.

Captain Bello gave the assurance that the team would continue to perform well to qualify to the first division and appealed to the MP for assistance.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh pledged to organise periodic gala competitions among sports teams in the constituency to unearth talented footballers for the country and advised the youth to get actively involved in sporting activities instead of wasting their energies on vices.

He urged the people of Ahwerease Darman to maintain the stadium.

Other teams which participated in the football gala competition were Amanfro Young Stars F/C, Bank Road F/C of Nsawam, and Adoagyiri Zongo F/C.

In another friendly football encounter at the same venue, Good Foundation F/C of Nsawam beat NPP Executive of Nsawam/Adoagyiri 2-0 while Ahwerease Darman Ladies F/C beat Nsawam Ladies F/C 4-0.

They were all presented with medals.