AI condemns the murder of Georgina Aso Botchwey in Mankessim

Amnesty International (AI) Ghana, a non-government organisation has condemned the recent killings of citizens in some parts of the country and urged investigating authorities to deal with the issues expeditiously.

The recent killing of a 25-year-old Georgina Aso Botchwey in Mankessim and a fresh dead body exhumed in Wa have raised concerns about the increasing nature of killings in the country.

A statement signed by Mr. Francis Nyantakyi- Board Chair, AI Ghana and copied to GNA said, “Amnesty International Ghana expresses concern in the recent killings and the rising insecurity in the country.

“We call on authorities to as a matter of urgency investigate the killings and the perpetrators duly punished. We urge the judiciary to punish anyone found guilty of such heinous crimes.”

The statement said a 25-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey was murdered and buried in the apartment of one of the two suspects after been declared missing since 10th September 2022 in Mankessim.

Also, GNA reported on 20th September 2022, that a fresh dead body was recovered in Bamahu, a suburb of Wa, where the police exhumed the body of an unidentifiable male, a day after the police exhumed another body of a night security man identified as Seidu Baga from kpongu in the Wa municipality.

“We call on security agencies in Ghana to conduct independent investigations into these killings. We will like to respectfully remind the Minister of Interior, the Ghana Police Service and other authorities involved in law enforcement in Ghana, that under their international human rights obligations, they must promptly, independently, thoroughly, and effectively investigate the death of all victims of unlawful killings.”

The organisation however, reiterated the position on the need to abolish the death penalty in Ghana regardless of the crimes committed.

“We suggest that life imprisonment replaces the Death penalty as a form of punishment for crimes. Amnesty International holds the view that the use of the death penalty does not serve as a deterrent. We express our deepest condolence to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and Prayers are with all of them.”