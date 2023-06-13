AI creates realistic representative of Miss Ghana

Recent research by Great Green Wall on creating an ideal or realistic representative of Miss Ghana representative using Artificial intelligence has created representation of ‘Miss Ghana’ with women with a deep skin tone, slim build, and black hair – worn in a natural style.

Each of the images generated with AI Image generator, includes women with a deep skin tone, slim build, and black hair – worn in a natural style, with a high forehead, slim with nose and sharp jawline.

The AI generator Midjourney, created the ideal ‘Miss Ghana’ representative in the style of the ‘Miss World’ beauty pageant – based on its understanding of the country’s national beauty standards.

Below is what the A.I. believes to be the ideal beauty standards for Ghana:

In recent times, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) has been rapidly on the increase in popularity over the past few months, with a seemingly limitless range of possibilities and uses in every sector.

Although Beauty standards can vary drastically from country to country, s it is fascinating to see how well the A.I. was able to recreate those unique beauty standards within a ‘pageant’ setting. While some countries bore similarities, particularly those within close proximity, the A.I. was able to create a standalone representation of its interpretation of each country’s beauty standards.

In many cases, these beauty standards sadly included highly unobtainable body proportions and specific, supermodel-like facial structures that can only be achieved through cosmetic surgery or genetics.

It was both interesting and disappointing to see that these ideals for womens’ bodies have become so widespread that the A.I. is able to detect them and build upon them.