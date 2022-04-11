AI Ghana launches 2021/2022 human rights report

Amnesty International (AI) has called on the Government and state institutions to take a critical look at human rights violations that occurred in 2021/2022 and find lasting solutions to them.

The organisation said many human right infractions were committed against individuals and groups by the state and its institutions in 2021 which must be looked at and addressed.

Launching its 2021/2022 human right report in Accra on Thursday, on the theme, “the State of Ghana’s Human Rights within the global environment,” Mr. George A. B. Aggrey. Board Chair, AI Ghana, said the issues of human rights cut across all human communities.

“We are also working on issues within our own country and as the report indicate cases of excessive and unnecessary use of force by security personnel, inhumane prisons conditions, right to health, environmental degradation, force evictions, gender-based violence etc. must be address accordingly.” He stressed.

However, he commended the Government for the effort being made in putting the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

He said, “We did not report only on the negative side of the Government, we also commend government because the use of drones was also used to send vaccines to under-privilege areas for them to be vaccinated. So, this indicated that our report is very fair and its cuts across.”

Madam Hannah Osei, Human Rights Education and Youth Engagement Co-ordinator, said the organisation, recognised the “Chapter 5 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana which says the fundamental rights and freedom shall be respected and upheld by the Executives, Legislative and Judiciary and all other departments and agencies of government.”

She added that even though there had been an improvement in human rights since the 1992 constitution, there were several human rights concerns which required immediate action.

“For instance, the assaults of journalists, Police and Military forces shot dead two protesters and wounded four others during a protest in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, among others.”

She said AI Ghana, “looks forward to engaging with the state, Civil Society Organisations and media regularly in setting the human rights agenda for awareness-raising, public education and urgent action as a collective contribution to making the country and the world a better place for all, without discrimination.”