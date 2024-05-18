AI Tool Developed by Australian Researchers Enhances Brain Tumor Classification

A team of researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) has created an artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to classify brain tumors more quickly and accurately.

In a study published on Friday, the team demonstrated that their deep learning model, named DEPLOY, can accurately classify brain tumors into 10 major subtypes. This AI tool analyzes microscopic images of a patient’s brain tissue to make its classifications.

Danh-Tai Hoang, co-lead of the project from the Biological Data Science Institute at ANU, explained that the current gold standard for diagnosing and categorizing brain tumors, known as DNA methylation-based profiling, can take several weeks and is not widely accessible. In contrast, the AI tool can deliver results within hours.

“Remarkably, DEPLOY achieved an unprecedented accuracy of 95 percent,” Hoang said in a media release. “Furthermore, when given a subset of 309 particularly difficult to classify samples, DEPLOY was able to provide a diagnosis that was more clinically relevant than what was initially provided by pathologists.”

DEPLOY was trained and validated on a dataset of approximately 4,000 patients from the United States and Europe. Hoang noted that the tool could be used in the future to augment a pathologist’s initial diagnosis or even prompt a re-evaluation when discrepancies are found.

The researchers believe DEPLOY could eventually be applied to classify other types of cancer, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and speeding up the process for various malignancies.