AI will not replace TVET graduates – CTVET Director- General

The Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, has said the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will complement the skills of artisans.

At a TVET Trade Profile sensitization session that the CTVET, in collaboration with the World University, hosted in Accra, he allayed concerns that AI may soon replace TVET graduates in the workforce.

According to Dr. Asamoah, the combination of AI and the industry-specific skills of artisans could result in the creation of new jobs and a significant improvement in the growth of every economy because the artisan’s skills in the manufacture and repair of specific tools and goods cannot be undervalued in any economy.

“Artificial intelligence can do so many things, but people still need skills to do so many other things,” Dr. Asamoah stated.

He added that “with the internet and other technological advancements, skills training is still needed to augment the new developments in the information and technology world to create more jobs, and the only way we can do that is to have skills”.

Dr. Kyei Asamoah thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for supporting the revitalization of STEM and TVET to promote the transformation of the country’s economy.

He assigned guidance and counseling coordinators to visit elementary schools and advise students on their options for choosing TVET programs.