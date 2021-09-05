AIB investigates aircraft incident at Kotoka International Airport

The Accident Investigations Bureau (AIB) has commenced investigations into an aircraft incident that occurred at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday, September, 03, 2021.

A press statement by the Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) said at 2235 hours on Friday, KLM Royal Dutch

Airlines Flight (KL590) bound for Amsterdam, aborted take-off via Runway 21 at the Airport.

It said that was after the Pilot reported a bird strike close to the windshield of the aircraft.

The statement said the, “Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (RFFS) of GACL was at the scene immediately to provide emergency fire cover.”

It said the aircraft was subsequently towed to the parking bay where passengers disembarked and were transported to various hotels around the Airport.

The statement said meanwhile, the airline had commenced processes to get passengers back to their final destinations as soon as possible and that investigations into the cause of the incident had commenced.

It assured the public that the Ghana Airports Company Limited had a “robust Wildlife Management System in place” and remained committed to the highest safety standards at the airport.

Bird strike, also known as, bird ingestion, bird hit, or bird aircraft strike hazard – is a collision between an airborne animal and a moving vehicle, usually an aircraft.

It ranks among the most potent threat for aviation around the world and has caused a number of accidents with human casualties.

A survey by International Civil Aviation Organisation, including data from 91 countries found out that airlines face an average of 34 bird strikes in a day.

The damage, if translated to money amounts to more than $1 Billion annually.

A bird strike may cause broken windshield /canopy, engine failure (single or multiple engines), hydraulic problems, precautionary approach, handling difficulties, electrical problems, landing gear problems and crew incapacitation among others.