dpa/GNA – An alliance of aid and human rights organizations has urged German pharmaceutical firms to share their research in order to pave the way for global production of Covid-19 vaccines.

Organizations including Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam urged the firms to relinquish their intellectual property rights during the pandemic and make their research accessible to other companies, in open letters seen by dpa on Thursday.

The letters to manufacturers Curevac and BioNTech also called on them to supply Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries.

“It can’t be that poorer countries have to wait years to protect their risk groups while rich countries … are already vaccinating the wider public,” said Elisabeth Massute of Doctors Without Borders.

The around 20 organizations pointed out that both Curevac and BioNTech had received hundreds of millions of euros in government funding and highlighted their responsibility to share the Covid-19 vaccine with others.

Massute said time was of the essence. “Our teams are presently seeing drastically rising infection numbers in project regions including Malawi, Mozambique, Afghanistan and Brazil and the concerning spread of virus mutations,” she said