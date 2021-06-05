The United Nations and humanitarian partners on Friday launched a 617 million U.S. dollar relief plan to help feed nearly one-third of the population in Chad.

Some 5.5 million people need humanitarian assistance this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan seeks to aid 4 million people among them.

In Chad, 66.2 percent of its population of 15.5 million live in severe poverty, the World Food Program said.

Malnutrition and a food insecurity crisis, a health emergency and a displacement crisis driven by armed conflicts and natural disasters increase needs, OCHA said. Also, conflict-related insecurity limits humanitarian access in Lac Province areas, close to the Lake Chad Basin and the border with the Central African Republic.

“The United Nations and humanitarian partners, with more funding, can immediately help to save the life and dignity of affected people in Chad, reducing their vulnerability and strengthening their resilience to respond to recurrent shocks,” the humanitarian office said.

Last year, the world organization and its humanitarian partners helped 2.2 million people in Chad, OCHA said. Affected by chronic underfunding, the population needing humanitarian assistance increases, but only 8 percent of the required funding is secured this year. Enditem