Aide Chemist, Casual Foundry join hands to improve health delivery

Causal Foundry and Aide Chemists have forged a collaborative partnership to introduce AI-powered personalization and prediction of demand technologies to communities in Africa to improve health outcomes.

Through this partnership, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) will be enhanced in the day-to-day operations of Aide Chemists and the personalization of healthcare for patients.

This integration, according to a statement from the two parties, will involve incorporating Aide Chemists’ ERP, developing Momentum E-Commerce and Patient Health Management Platform and connecting distribution and e-commerce systems to Causal Foundry’s AI Reinforcement Learning platforms.

By doing so, comprehensive insights into the operations of Aide Chemists will be provided, particularly in low to middle-income communities where Aide Chemists branches and Momentum franchise networks are located in Ghana.

The primary focus of this partnership is to conduct adaptive experiments that deepen the

understanding of disease prevalence patterns through drug management interventions, analyse patient demand, and monitor health outcomes through impactful interventions, especially in relation to the Aide Cares Programme.

The Aide Cares Programme is the flagship initiative of the pharmacy chain, aimed at making medicines affordable and accessible to vulnerable communities, particularly those affected by chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

Chief Product Officer, Pharmacist, and Co-Founder of Aide Chemists, David Addo expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement, stating, “Our primary goal is to provide high-quality

healthcare to our patients. Employing innovative solutions is crucial in improving patient health outcomes and achieving key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for our company and the nation as a whole.

“We firmly believe that an increasing number of Ghanaians will come to recognize the potential of AI in meeting their healthcare needs. We take great pride in being the

first pharmaceutical company in Ghana to offer these solutions through our collaborative

partnership with Causal Foundry.”

David Addo said the timing of this integration aligns perfectly with the launch of Momentum, Aide Chemist’s app designed to engage with patients, which complements its . existing online pharmacy platform, adding that “undoubtedly, this integration will have a significant impact in this regard in offering personalized care for the vulnerable.”

CEO and Co-Founder of Aide Chemists, Abigail Abora expressed her satisfaction with the collaboration, emphasizing that “the profound insights gained from this partnership will enhance the efficiency of our operations and enable us to monitor our interventions in healthcare delivery with clarity and purpose. I am delighted that our collaboration will allow Ghanaians to witness the direct benefits of AI in healthcare.”

On his part, the CEO and Co-Founder of Causal Foundry, Dr. África Periáñez expressed her delight at the collaboration, stating, “Pharmacies are a critical access point and integral to frontline healthcare. We are thrilled to partner with Aide Chemists to support pharmacists’ work by optimizing supply chain information, personalizing recommendations to the needs of their communities, and supporting patients in their decision-making processes and adherence to treatments.”

She added, “We are excited to work with Aide Chemist to bring the latest reinforcement learning and generative AI technologies and put the pharmacy technology landscape of Ghana at the forefront of AI, with only one goal of improving healthcare outcomes for patients.”

Overall, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Aide Chemists and Causal

Foundry as they jointly endeavor to leverage AI technologies to transform healthcare delivery, improve patient outcomes, and contribute to the advancement of healthcare in Africa.