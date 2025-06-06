Aide to Ghana Political Chairman Convicted in Mining Bribery Case

Thomas Andy Owusu, an aide to ruling NPP party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has been convicted for bribery linked to illegal mining licenses after pleading guilty in Ghana’s High Court.

Owusu admitted to Corruption of a Public Officer and Accepting a Bribe to Influence a Public Officer under a plea bargain filed under Section 71 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017.

The conviction stems from Tiger Eye PI’s 2019 “Galamsey Fraud” investigation, which exposed Owusu and former presidential staffer Charles Bissue for accepting bribes to expedite illegal mining permits. As part of the plea agreement, Owusu must pay a GHS 6,000 fine and refund GHS 200,000 to the state—restitution tied to his acceptance of GHS 15,000 to bypass licensing protocols. The court dismissed two related charges following the conviction.

Attention now shifts to co-accused Charles Bissue, charged with Using Public Office for Profit under the Criminal Offences Act. His trial resumes with a Case Management Conference scheduled for June 10, 2025.

This case underscores Ghana’s intensified anti-corruption efforts in extractive industries, where illegal mining (“galamsey”) has caused severe environmental damage and fueled illicit financial flows.