AIDEC Digital Launches BPO Center to Strengthen Ghana’s Outsourcing Sector

AIDEC Digital, a subsidiary of the AIDEC Group of Companies, has inaugurated a new Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) center in Accra, advancing Ghana’s ambitions to become a key player in the global digital outsourcing industry.

The facility, unveiled at an event themed Global Competitiveness and Strategic Partnerships: Positioning Ghana as a Top Digital Outsourcing Hub, aims to leverage the country’s growing tech ecosystem and skilled workforce to attract international clients while generating employment opportunities.

The launch drew government officials, industry leaders, and technology stakeholders, highlighting AIDEC’s suite of services ranging from customer support and data analytics to AI-driven solutions and IT training. Sir Ambrose Yennah, Founder and Executive Chairman of AIDEC Group, emphasized the strategic vision behind the initiative: “Ghana’s digital ecosystem, youthful talent, and geographic positioning make it ideal for outsourcing. This center is a step toward capturing global market share.”

Ghana currently holds a marginal stake in the $321 billion global BPO sector, with Africa collectively contributing just 2%. David Gowu, CEO of the Business Outsourcing Services Association Ghana (BOSAG), noted the country’s competitive advantages: “Political stability, English proficiency, and a high rate of university graduates align with global demand. AIDEC’s investment signals confidence in our potential.”

The center’s operational framework prioritizes compliance with international standards, including cybersecurity certifications and data protection protocols. Emmanuel Gbeve, AIDEC’s Chief Technology Officer, affirmed rigorous safeguards are in place to meet client expectations.

A core objective is addressing youth unemployment through job creation and skills development. The facility plans to hire graduates and IT professionals while offering specialized training in digital marketing, customer relations, and IT support. BOSAG aims to create one million jobs in the sector within five years, with AIDEC positioned as a key contributor.

This launch builds on AIDEC’s tech-focused initiatives since 2020, including establishing Ghana’s first AI Center of Excellence and educational platforms like Africoursity. The recent formation of BOSAG in late 2024 underscores collaborative efforts to position Ghana as Africa’s premier BPO destination.

Kafui Amanfu of the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana stressed unity over competition: “Success hinges on partnerships across the tech ecosystem to advocate for sector growth.” Isaac Newton Acquah of the International Trade Centre echoed this, emphasizing collective lobbying to advance Ghana’s IT and BPO industries globally.

Ghana’s push into the BPO market reflects broader trends as nations capitalize on digital globalization. With a young, tech-literate population and strategic investments in infrastructure, the country is poised to challenge established African leaders like South Africa and Egypt. However, sustained growth will require ongoing collaboration between private entities, government, and educational institutions to align training with industry needs. While AIDEC’s center marks progress, scaling Ghana’s outsourcing footprint demands consistent policy support and international visibility to attract long-term clients.