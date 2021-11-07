AIDO Network International 3rd Annual Convention In Ghana Ends Successfully

The 3rd annual convention organised by AIDO Network International ended successfully in Accra.

The four-day convention held under the theme: “Culture and Business Uniting Africa and her Diaspora” brought together cultural leaders, policymakers, potential investors, and entrepreneurs to co-create an alliance of socio-economic sustainability.

The event hosted by the Executive Director of Aido Network Ghana Lady Rev. Dr. Abena Tay attracted over nine countries representing the NGO.

The conference also paved way for investment opportunities, business networking, exhibitions, and also a trip of reconciliation to the Cape coast.

The conference aimed at empowering people from all walks of life to understand who they are and where they came from.

Lady Rev. Dr. Abena Tay thanked HRH Paul Jones Eganda, Chairman and Founder of Aido Network Ghana, and the First Deputy Minister of Uganda Hon. Rebecca Karaganda, the Founder and Chairman of the 6th Regional Global Chamber of Commerce Dr. Melida Harris Barrow, and the dignitaries for their unflinching support towards the event’s success.

“Now that, we have ended our 3rd annual convention successfully in Ghana, we shall start preparing for Panama 2022, the Historical Journey we are all anticipating,” she stated.

A citation of Honour was presented to HRH Paul Jones Eganda, Chairman and Founder of Aido Network Ghana, the Founder and Chairman of the 6th Regional Global Chamber of Commerce Dr. Melida Harris Barrow, Sylvester Emmanuel Nana Kwasi Asante, and Otaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, for their outstanding service to Mother Africa as they strived to create an engaging platform that seeks to unite Africa and her diaspora.

Aido Network International

Aido Network International (AIDO) brings together different stakeholders within the cultural, community, educational, faith, and sporting sectors, to challenge Human Rights abuses and use culture to promote unity, development, and social change.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com