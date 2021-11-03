AIDO Network International pays historic visit to Cape Coast

Ateker International Development Organization (AIDO), a Civil Society Organization as part of its Third Annual Convention in Ghana, has visited the historic city of Cape Coast.

The Convention, which started from Wednesday, October 27 to Saturday, October 30 in Ghana was a prelude to “Year of Atonement Convention” in Panama, come 2022.

AIDO Network International was established in 2018 with chapters in Germany, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Togo, Uganda, USA, and the UK.

The Convention in Ghana assembled an array of delegates largely from the Diaspora including policy makers, seasoned entrepreneurs of African descent, traditional leaders, and the investor community.

Key amongst them were Dr Melida Harris Barrow, the Founder and Chairman of the Sixth Region Global Chamber of Commerce, Mr Ivan Eskildsen Alfaro, Minister of Tourism, Panama.

Others were Mr Jhangimal Valderrama Dario de Jesus, President of AIDO International Network, and Mr Paul Jones Eganda among other high personalities from Ghana.

AIDO Network seeks to promote African cultural heritage by bringing together different stakeholders within the cultural community, education, faith, and sporting sectors.

It also works with relevant stakeholders to create an environment without abuses and discrimination, where vulnerable women and girls are economically empowered to live dignified lives in unity.

As part of the Convention, the group led by Miss Abena Tay, Executive Director of AIDO Network, paid a courtesy call on Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, and Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Tradition Area.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, Mrs Tay said the Organization’s other focus was to make an audacious historical move to link ancient Africa’s untold incredible accomplishments with today’s African peoples’ efforts to regain lost grandeur.

It uses culture as the vehicle, counting on the proud traditional leaders on the Continent, partnering with committed individuals, NGOs, Governments, development agencies, and goodwill donors.

In pursuit of the open door approach embracing every interested entity, AIDOhas discovered the sixth Regional Global Chamber of Commerce from South America, the Caribbean, and North America with the greatest concentration of Africa’s children in the Diaspora.

It identified similarities in their objectives, historical common origins, and shared future development dreams to work on and realise in unison.

Negotiations on how to translate the above into reality, according to her, resulted in AIDO signing an MoU in February 2021 to constitute the basis for cooperation in cultural, development, trade, and investment as well as touristic domains.

She said AIDO has entrusted its Culture and Heritage division to lead in this and will develop the “Roots of Africa” as its flagship programme as the Atlantic Ocean journey to the Americas.

Mrs Assan who was elated to meet the group, called for a strong collaboration between the diaspora and the government to improve the well-being of the people.

She said government had pledged unwavering commitment to support people of African descent who want to resettle in Ghana to spearhead socio-economic growth.

Later, the team were hosted at a colourful durbar by Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area at the Emintimadze Palace.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta, called on Ghanaians to maximise Ghana’s unique cultural heritage and enhance it to accelerate national development.

He said sustaining the rich Ghanaian culture from adulteration and extinction was essential to promote national integration and cohesion to create employment opportunities for the people.

He said, “God made Africa for us, so why are we abandoning it. We should not at any moment depart from what our ancestors left for us else, we create our own extinction if we dance to the cultural rhythm of others.”

Just before their departure, the team toured the Cape Coast Castle to witness the horrors of the slave trade centuries ago.

Many who could not hold back their tears and wept profusely while others were devastated at the sight of the dungeons and the “door of no return ”