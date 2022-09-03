AIDS Committee holds free health screening in Ashaiman Municipality

The Ashaiman Municipal HIV AIDS Committee, in collaboration with the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA), has embarked on free HIV screening ahead of the Ashaiman to the world concert, which is expected to come off on Saturday.

The health screening was held at the Ashaiman Saka Saka park and it formed part of activities preceding the much-awaited musical concert Ashaiman to the world to be hosted by dance hall King, Stoneboy.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Salomey Nkansah, the Director of Worldwide International Youth Organization, noted that the HIV AIDS virus was still prevalent in some communities, hence the need to organize free HIV testing to help protect the residents within the communities

Mrs Nkansah said it was time education on HIV and AIDS was intensified across the country to create the needed awareness among the populace.

She said free health screening would offer the Municipal HIV Committee the opportunity to engage many residents to help them know their HIV status.

She said knowing one’s HIV status would help policymakers tailor policies and plan to help curb the spread of the HIV virus.

Mrs Nkansah emphasized that there were medications that when well-administered would help reduce the rate at which the virus could be transmitted to others.

She said that people with the virus should not spend most of their time at prayer camps seeking divine intervention, stressing that they must seek quick medical attention to keep them strong and healthy.

Mrs. Nkansah called on Churches, Mosques, Schools, and other relevant institutions to intensify the education on the HIV AIDS virus.