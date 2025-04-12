AIGS Calls for Development-Driven Solutions to Address Bawku Conflict

The Africa Institute on Governance and Security (AIGS) has urged Ghana’s government to prioritize long-term development alongside security measures to resolve the protracted conflict in Bawku, warning that reliance on militarization alone risks perpetuating cycles of violence.

In a statement issued April 11, 2025, the Accra-based think tank described the chieftaincy and ethnic dispute between the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities as a deepening national crisis, exacerbated by an October 2024 clash that claimed eight lives.

Rooted in decades of territorial and cultural rivalry, the conflict has disrupted livelihoods in the Upper East Region, particularly for youth dependent on commercial motorcycle transport a sector hobbled by recurring curfews.

The AIGS emphasized that economic marginalization and inadequate infrastructure fuel grievances, arguing that sustainable peace requires “investing in education, job creation, and inclusive governance.”

While applauding heightened security deployments and mediation efforts led by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the institute criticized ad-hoc interventions. “Professional security forces must protect civilians, but lasting stability demands addressing systemic inequities,” the statement read, urging support for local dialogue platforms and youth empowerment programs.

The group also endorsed former President John Mahama’s pledge to back peace talks, though it stressed that political unity is critical to avoid partisan exploitation of the crisis.

Geopolitical risks compound the urgency. Bawku’s proximity to Burkina Faso’s conflict-ridden border raises fears of regional spillover, with the AIGS cautioning that unchecked instability could undermine Ghana’s reputation as a West African anchor of peace.

The call for holistic solutions echoes lessons from past Ghanaian conflicts, such as the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, where blending traditional mediation with development aid yielded gradual reconciliation.

Yet Bawku’s complexity entwining land rights, ethnic identity, and cross-border dynamics poses unique challenges. Analysts note that while top-down initiatives like the Otumfuo-led talks are vital, grassroots engagement remains underfunded.

As tensions persist, the government faces mounting pressure to translate rhetoric into action. For Bawku’s residents, weary of sporadic violence and economic stagnation, the path to peace hinges on whether policymakers can marry immediate security with the promise of equitable progress.