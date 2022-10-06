Aiko Adade promises to win GMB to promote badminton in Ghana

Aiko Adade, a badminton player and member of the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) has highlighted sports development as part of her visions, if she emerges victor of the 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) contest.

The badminton star, who was the Captain the Mensah Sarbah Hall Girls Team was among the finalists, who have made it through to the last stage of the competition, representing Oti Region.



Speaking in an interview, the badminton player was keen on supporting BAG develop the sport in Ghana when given the needed support.

“I am amazed by the support of sports enthusiasts across the world, and I look forward to your support in winning this crown to help promote the sport across the country that we all cherish”.

She said, Badminton had in a way improved her life tremendously through education, tolerance, love and peace for God, country, and people.

Mr. Evans Yeboah, President of the BAG who said the sport was expanding across the nation, therefore the needed to support Aiko Adade to make this dream a reality.

“I urge all of us to support her votes to promote the sport that she loves and plays across her school community,” he said.

The GMB finalist has so far received 12 nominations and five awards in the contest, bagging the most eloquent and the star performer awards in two nights.

Aiko Adade began her badminton journey in her senior high school days at Aburi Girls Senior High School, where she excelled in the sport, representing her school in regional championships.

She again pursued her dreams to become a Veterinary doctor and a badminton star at the University of Ghana where she is currently captaining her hall and would be looking forward to representing Legon at this year’s Ghana University Students Association (GUSA) games in Kumasi.

The finals of the 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful would be held at the National Theatre on Sunday with five finalists set to battle for the crown.