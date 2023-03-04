AIO Prep Academy offers non-STEM programmes to SHS graduates

The American International Online (AIO) Prep Academy, a virtual/online high school in the United States, is offering courses other than Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for senior high school (SHS) graduates and students in Ghana.

The offer has created the opportunity for students who desired to study Non- STEM programmes, qualifying them to attend universities in the United States of America (USA).

It allows the students to work on their coursework throughout the seven days of the week, designed for working adults too, to attain diplomas from Ghana and the USA.

Mr Rodney Abernathy, Senior Director of Business Development, AIO Prep Academy, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani the students must be at least 13 years old, with no age restriction for adults.

He encouraged SHS students and graduates to opt for the AIO independent study programmes while taking advantage of the opportunity to study in an American university.

He said the Academy also offered the highest level of advanced mathematics and science courses to prepare students for the 21st century technological environment.