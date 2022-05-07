Air Botswana recommences direct flights to Zambia, Zimbabwe

Botswana’s state-owned national flag carrier Air Botswana recommenced two weekly direct flights to Zimbabwe and Zambia on Fridays and Sundays.

Frequencies will be increased to three times weekly, as demand builds up, Agnes Khunwana, Air Botswana’s General Manager, made an announcement in a statement, saying the southern African country’s national airliner is pleased about this development.

“It heralds that travel demand is gradually increasing after the global paralysis brought about the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Khunwana.

Khunwana said the aviation company is optimistic that, in due course, the desire to travel by air will be even stronger and have positioned “ourselves to cope with the much-anticipated travel demand both local and internationally.”

Air Botswana suspended its flights during the first quarter of 2020 following the closure of borders in order to curb the spread of the global pandemic. Enditem