Air carrier Swiss warns cabin crew to get vaccinated or face layoffs

Air carrier Swiss is set to begin laying off cabin personnel who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, warned the company on Tuesday.

A vaccination requirement has been in place since August and all staff are expected to be fully vaccinated by December 1.

Many countries will not allow flight crews to enter the country if all members aren’t vaccinated. Swiss Air says more than half of its staff are already vaccinated.

Anyone unwilling to get the jab can expect to be fired in January. People who are still on the fence can go on leave for six months and would have a right to return to the job.

A spokesperson said individual solutions will be sought for crew members who have a medical reason for not being vaccinated.