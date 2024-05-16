Air Cote D’Ivoire Starts New Flights To Casablanca

Ghanaian passengers can now fly to the beautiful Moroccan capital, Casablanca, twice weekly on Air Cote D’Ivoire.

Air Cote D’Ivoire’s new Accra-Casablanca flights commenced on May 14. 2024 and will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays via the airline’s hub in Abidjan.

This is expected to provide more flying options to passengers originating from Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.

Casablanca, one of Morocco’s key cities, offers a blend of historical sites, vibrant culture, and modern amenities. Some key tourism offerings in Casablanca include the Hassan II Mosque.

This iconic mosque is one of the largest in the world and a must-visit for its stunning architecture and oceanfront location.

Old Medina is also an exciting location to explore the city’s historic heart, filled with narrow streets, traditional shops, and local cafes to experience the authentic Moroccan lifestyle.

Visitors can stroll along the Corniche, a picturesque waterfront promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and shops.

Rick’s Cafe, inspired by the movie “Casablanca,” this nostalgic restaurant and bar offers a taste of classic Hollywood glamour in a Moroccan setting that is worth visiting.

Aside from Casablanca, other notable tourist hotspots such as Marrakech, known for its vibrant souks, historic palaces, and lively Jemaa el-Fnaa square, are worth visiting in Morocco. Marrakech is indeed a cultural hub with a rich history.

Other experiences in Morocco include experiencing the breathtaking landscapes of the Sahara Desert through camel treks, camping under the stars, and visiting traditional Berber villages.

The picturesque “Blue City” of Chefchaouen is also famous for its blue-washed buildings, narrow alleyways, and stunning mountain views.

Ghanaian travelers can book their tickets online with Air Cote D’Ivoire or contact their preferred travel agent for tickets.

With a connecting time of fewer than two hours in Abidjan, Air Cote D’Ivoire’s new Casablanca service has cut the stress of traveling through Europe to get to the Northern African Country.