Air Force Base in Disarray Over Leadership Shake-Up: Calls For Eric Agyen-Frempong’s Withdrawal Intensify

Information reaching this paper indicates that there is fire burning at the Military Airforce Base where both Junior and Senior officers are expressing grave anger at the President over the appointment of Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong as Acting Chief of Air Staff.

His appointment had earlier ignited strong opposition within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with party loyalists questioning his loyalty to the President.

They have intensified their demonstration at the background that Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong’s marriage to a key New Patriotic Party (NPP) figure makes him unfit for the role.

They have alleged that Eric Agyen-Frempong’s wife is a known NPP cardholder.

This connection has raised concerns among NDC grassroots supporters, who fear that having someone so closely linked to the opposition party in a high-ranking military position could compromise the government’s agenda.

Party members argue that the appointment not only contradicts the principles of loyalty and commitment to the NDC but also presents a potential conflict of interest.

Some foot soldiers even suspect that Agyen-Frempong himself harbors NPP sympathies, citing his alleged conduct during the election period as evidence.

“The president cannot appoint someone whose wife is an active NPP executive. How do we trust him to fully support the NDC government’s vision when his household is aligned with our political opponents?” one party member questioned.

Others recall instances where Agyen-Frempong was perceived to have acted against the party’s interests in the past.

They believe his appointment undermines the hard work of dedicated NDC members who fought for the party’s return to power in the 2024 elections.

As pressure mounts from within the party, calls for President Mahama to withdraw the appointment continue to grow.

Party insiders suggest that the president has been made aware of the widespread discontent, and discussions are ongoing regarding the future of Agyen-Frempong’s role in the administration.

Dr John Krah-Klenam, a leader of the Footsoldeirs who spoke to this paper, averred that appointing a perceived opposition party member to a key security position such as Chief of Air Force Staff could lead to Policy conflicts and Governance gridlock where the appointee may have conflicting policy priorities, leading to disagreements within the government.

This they indicated, can slow down decision-making and create a lack of cohesion in governance.

“We are also preventing Loyalty and Political Instability. Since we know him to be an NPP mole, he can prioritize his party’s interests over the ruling government’s agenda, potentially undermining key initiatives or even leading to internal sabotage. This can create instability and distrust within the administration. We are preventing this,” they said.

He also said they are not against Eric Agyen-Frempong’s duties as Air Commodore but his alleged affiliation to the NPP.

They indicated that his appointment can lead to greater dissatisfaction and a loss of confidence in leadership.

They are therefore standing on their grounds for that appointment to be revoked by the President.