Photo taken on April 10, 2015 shows a general view of the Kabul city in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Massoud)

At least 10 militants were killed and five others wounded after Afghan Air Force pounded militants’ position in the country’s northern Kunduz province early Sunday, a local official confirmed.

“Clashes between security forces and Taliban militants have been continuing for days in Khan Abad district. A group of Taliban militants captured several security checkpoints in Dowkan-e-Adam Khan locality of the district Saturday, but air force targeted the militants early Sunday, killing and injuring the militants there,” Qudratullah Safi, deputy district chief, told Xinhua.

The militants have blocked a main road connecting Kunduz with neighboring Takhar province within the past 12 days, the official noted.

Sporadic clashes have been continuing in Khan Abad in the eastern part of Kunduz since then as security forces tried to reopened the route, he said.

The two provinces have been the scene of heavy clashes and fightings for long.

The Taliban militant group has not responded to the report so far. Enditem

