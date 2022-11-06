Air force Recruits training school graduates 345

The Air Force Recruits training school has graduated 345 new Aircraft men to join the state security apparatus in enhancing national and territorial security.

The new Aircraft Men and women were given the nod and oath of attestation after successfully completing all segments of training under a six-month period.

Wing Commander Patrick Nelson Sogbordjor Retired, the Reviewing Officer, at the splendid and skilful parade, described the occasion as momentous and a litmus test for officers’ resilience to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He said, “Your mental fortitude, teamwork and cooperation have brought you this far..Keep it up and exhibit good morals as the service will not protect any bad or hidden behaviour.”

Wing Commander Sogbordjor entreated them to work hard and ensure continuous professional training to reach the pedestal of their career.

He commended the Base Commander and all stakeholders for the training of the new soldiers.

Special awards were given to soldiers who distinguished themselves during the training.

AC11 Attipoe was adjudged the best in drill while AC11 Yalley Jennifer was best in tactics, best in physical training went to AC11 Parker and AC11 Awuni.

The best in weapon training went to AC11 Attipoe while best in academics went to AC11 Yalley Jennifer.

The best recruit on the course went to AC11 Yalley Jennifer.