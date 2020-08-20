Air France will resume passenger flight services on the Beijing-Paris air route starting from Aug. 20, according to the airline.

Air France will become the first European airline to resume passenger flights between Beijing and Europe, said the airline.

The once-weekly Paris-Tianjin/Beijing passenger flights will be carried by B777-300ER aircraft.

Outbound flights will depart from Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport each Thursday and arrive at Tianjin Binhai International Airport following the related Chinese health regulations, said the airline.

Return flights will depart from Beijing Capital International Airport each Saturday.

Prior to the Beijing-Paris route, Air France resumed its passenger services to Shanghai starting from June 18. It currently operates two flights a week.