Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Airbus A330-200 with Sentra Airways

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced a long-term lease placement for one used Airbus A330-200 aircraft with Sentra Airways (United Kingdom). Scheduled to deliver this summer, the A330-200 will be the first aircraft in the fleet of the UK startup airline.

“ALC is pleased to announce this lease placement for one A330-200 with Sentra Airways,” said Lauren Kervick, Assistant Vice President of Marketing of Air Lease Corporation. “Sentra has an exciting growth and business plan operating from the UK to West Africa, and we look forward to growing our relationship over the coming years.”

“Sentra Airways is delighted to have finally reached this significant milestone,” said Ishmael Musah, Chairman and Accountable Manager of Sentra Airways. Bruce Fenton, Executive Director of Sentra Airways, also commented: “We would like to express our thanks to ALC for being our lease partner for the first Sentra Airways A330-200. We look forward to further collaborations with ALC and completing the regulatory approvals to gain our UK AOC certification later this year.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Sentra Airways

With its Head Office based on the southern outskirts of Bradford UK, Sentra Airways HQ is just 50 miles from its operating home base Manchester Airport UK. Sentra Airways is a new UK based start – up airline, focused on niche point-to-point scheduled destinations. The launch destination in Q3/4 2022 is Accra, Ghana, with more routes to follow including further African destinations and the USA. Sentra Airways is positioning itself as an Airline of Choice for the operational routes served, future alliances, and a focus on regional partnership for the beyond traffic. “Sentra Airways, Your Best Value Airline.”

