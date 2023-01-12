Air Raid Sirens Drown Out Ukraine New Years Festivities

Yulia still finds reasons for small joys and gratitude, but the recent hardships of the war are carved deep into her memory.

People in Ukraine have started the New Year with mixed feelings. Below-zero temperatures and fresh snow that would have been perfect for outdoor games and sledding have turned houses into cold prisons in the first winter since the war began.

Traditional festivities have been cancelled or modified across the country. Festive spirits are being drowned out by the sounds of the air raid sirens, a constant reminder that the war will soon enter its second year. People are preparing shelters and insulating houses for future power, water and heating cut-offs.

