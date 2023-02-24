Air strike kills 7 al-Shabab terrorists in central Somalia

An air strike carried out by the United States Africa Command (U.S. AFRICOM) in support of the Somali National Army (SNA) killed seven al-Shabab terrorists in the central region.

The collective self-defense strike, which was carried out Tuesday at the request of the Somali government, occurred in a remote area near Galmudug State.

“Given the remote location of the operation, the command assesses that no civilians were injured or killed,” U.S. AFRICOM said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

The allied forces will continue to assess the results of this operation and will provide additional information as appropriate, read the statement.

Specific details about the units involved and assets used will not be released to ensure operations security.

The latest air strike came amid intensified onslaught against the terrorist group, which is fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government.

The air strikes have largely targeted al-Shabab figureheads based in southern and central Somalia, where the group still maintains a strong grip in some regions. Enditem