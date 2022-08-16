Air Tanzania to spread wings to Nigeria and Ghana

Tanzania’s state-run Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) will next year launch flights to Nigeria and Ghana in a move aimed at spreading its wings across Africa, an official said on Monday.

Ladislaus Matindi, the ATCL managing director, said the national carrier will also launch flights to cities of Goma and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as improving domestic routes in some regions.

Matindi said ATCL was planning on improving services in the country but also establish new destinations in the African region and globally. He said ATCL has resumed flights to South Africa and China which were cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem